Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego’s Defense Gets Job Done in CIF Quarterfinal Win over No. 4 Vasquez

Michael Luckhurst scores two goals in 4-2 victory that puts Cardinals in the Div. 7 semifinals

Daniel Gianinni scores Click to view larger
Daniel Gianinni of Bishop Diego scores the go-ahead goal on a header of a corner kick from Adam Luckhurst. (Felipe Garcia photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 13, 2019 | 9:49 p.m.

The defense rose to the occasion for the Bishop Diego boys soccer team in a CIF-SS Division 7 quarterfinal match against fourth-seeded Vasquez on a wet Wednesday at Girsh Park.

The Cardinals held Vasquez’s high-scoring forward Jackson Clyde Kestler scoreless, while getting two goals from Michael Luckhurst and one each from Jack Luckhurst and Daniel Giannini to win 4-2 and advance to the semifinals on Saturday in Santa Barbara.

Bishop Diego (14-3-0) will host San Dimas at a site and time to be determined. San Dimas defeated de Toledo, 1-0.

Vasquez ends the sesaon at 15-5-2.

Kestler came into the game with a whopping 35 goals. But he rarely got a chance to take a shot against Cardinals’ goalkeeper Gabe Rodriguez in the run of play. That was due to the defensive play of center back Giannini and fullbacks Luke Williams and Brendan Carlyle.

“We just goal-sided him the whole time and kept our heads in the game,” Giannini said. We made sure that he didn’t turn on us and get a free shot off or use his speed against us because we wouldn’t be able to keep up with that."

Rodriguez came up big in the 48th minute, making a brilliant save on Nilton Melara, with Bishop leading 3-1. Melara got free in the middle of the penalty and ripped a shot that Rodriguez was able stop.

Two minutes later, he smothered a dangerous cross into the area.

The Mustangs managed to get one past Rodriquez on a set piece. They hit a corner kick to Kistler at the top of the box and he ripped the ball into the back of the net to make it a 3-2 game in the 53rd minute.

Vasquez came at the Cardinals against as a deflected ball landed in the path of Connor Jenkins. But center back Chris Mesipam closed down on Jenkins and prevented a shot.

“Our back four is unbeatable,” Michael Luckhurst said. “That’s our brick wall — nothing gets past them. If anyone scores, it’s just a mistake or just a lucky goal because they are so solid back there.” 

Michael Luckhurst scores Click to view larger
Michael Luckhurst gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute against Vasquez. (Felipe Garcia photo)

The Mustangs threatened with another corner kick in the 56th minute but it was hauled in by Rodriguez.

“They had some very good players,” Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst said of the Mustangs. “Our defense kept us in it long enough for our offense to do their magic, which they’ve done all year.

“They were the best we’ve played this year, far and way,” he continued. “They were tough, they had good football skills. That was a real test for our boys. They played with such intensity.”

Bishop Diego would seal the victory in the 74th minute when Michael Luckhurst got on the end of brother Adam Luckhursts’ corner kick and buried his header into an open net. Jack Luckhurst created the opening by rising up for the ball first and drawing the goalkeeper out.

As they’ve done all season, the Cardinals pressured from the opening kickoff and scored an early goal. They generated four long throw-ins from Williams deep in the Mustangs’ end during the first four minutes.

“Luke helps us with those throw-ins, which gives us another threat besides the corner in that area,” said Michael Luckhurst. “We’ve scored countless goals off of that.”

Michael Luckhurst scored the first one on Wednesday in the fourth minute. Jack Luckhurst collected the flicked long throw on the far post side of the penalty area and crossed to his brother for the finish.

Vasquez equalized in the 11th minute on a penalty kick. With Rodriguez out of position, Melara received a cross from the right wing and was fouled inside the area. Connor Jenkins converted the PK.

Bishop Diego struck back in the 19th minute as Michael Luckhurst earned a corner kick. Adam Luckurst delivered the ball wide  just outside the 6-yard box and Gianinni stepped in and hammered a header past the goalkeeper for a 2-1 lead.

The game got a little chippy near the end of the first half as Vasquez played physical.

The physical play cost the Mustangs in the first minute of the second half as they slammed Adam Luckhurst to the ground in the box were called for a foul.

Jack Luckhurst stepped up and converted the penalty kick — twice. The first one was nullified as the Cardinals encroached the area before Luckhurst struck the ball.

Bishop Diego led 3-1.

Rodriguez then came up with his three big plays in the goal.

“That is definitely the best team we played,” Michael Luckhurst said of Vasquez. "I think we matched their intensity and we came through with the win.”

