Bishop Diego’s Defense Sparks Sweep Against Santa Clara

Prep Roundup

The defense of libero Marynicole Ramirez keyed a sweep by the Bishop Diego girls volleyball team against Santa Clara in a Frontier League match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-20, 25-9, 25-15.

"Marynicole was steady in the back row with 20 digs," coach John Sener said. "She was a vital leader on the court tonight."

Offensively, Lauren Holsted led the attack with seven kills and Jordan Falconer had six.

Bishop (2-0) plays against Wednesday night at home against Santa Ynez.

Carpinteria 3, Thacher 0

The Warriors improved to 2-0 in league with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 sweep over Thacher.

Next up for Carpinteria (2-1) is top-ranked Malibu on Thursday night.

GIRLS GOLF

Grace Hay fired a 1-over par 36 to lead the Bishop Diego girls golf team to a 283-334 win over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League match at Rancho San Marcos



"We are a young team and Grace, a sophomore, is our leader and is playing very well," said coach Mike Cano.

He's been especially impressed with Hay's drives, which average 250 yards.

Santa Barbara 255, Oxnard 303

Melia Haller shot a 44 for the Dons and finished one stroke behind medalist Lauren Erdman of Oxnard at River Ridge Golf Course.

Coach Ryan Thoop praised the continuing improvement of Allie Womack, who shot 50.

Santa Barbara is 2-1 on the season.

Santa Barbara

Melia Haller 44

Allie Womack 50

Maddie Malmsten 53

Ila Delmarsh 53

Lizzie Goss 55

Aoife Braverman 55



Oxnard

Lauren Erdman 43 (Medalist)

Sophia Parmisano 62

Jayne Valdez 64

Ginger Mellot 68

Talia Sajor 66

Carpinteria 263, Santa Paula 340

Illiana Esquivel shot a personal best 42 at Santa Barbara Golf Club to lead the Warriors to the victory.

Her round, which beat her prevous best of 49, included a birdie and three pars.

Senior Amanda Blair shot 45, which included three birdies. Sophomore Ariana Argueta-Vega set a personal best for the third match in a row.

Carpinteria

Illiana Esquivel 42

Amanda Blair 45

Mikayla Blair 55

Ariana Argueta-Vega 59

Tahis Alcantar 62



Santa Paula

Yensi Gomez 63

Monse Gonzalez 67

Yvonne Galindo 67

Crystal Mendez 70

Marisol Magana 73

GIRLS TENNIS

Helena Insua won her three sets handily (6-0, 6-1, 6-0), but Bishop Diego fell against St. Bonaventure, 15-3.

"Helena really plays with grace and control," Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman said. "Helena is always smiling and enjoying the game.



In doubles, Taylor Woodard teamed up with Elle Braniff at No. 2 and went 2-1 (1-6, 6-1, 6-3).

Providence 9, Santa Clara 9 (SC wins on games)

With two singles players and one doubles team, the Patriots managed to earn a tie in sets at 9-9.

At No. 1 singles, Ava Vandever clinched a 3-0 record against her opponents as did Christine Venzor at No. 2 singles. The doubles team of Lyndsey Allen and Elise Reyes went 3-0.



