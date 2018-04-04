Bishop Diego’s Defense Sparks Sweep Against Santa Clara

The defense of libero Marynicole Ramirez keyed a sweep by the Bishop Diego girls volleyball team against Santa Clara in a Frontier League match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-20, 25-9, 25-15.
"Marynicole was steady in the back row with 20 digs," coach John Sener said. "She was a vital leader on the court tonight."
Offensively, Lauren Holsted led the attack with seven kills and Jordan Falconer had six.
Bishop (2-0) plays against Wednesday night at home against Santa Ynez.
Carpinteria 3, Thacher 0
The Warriors improved to 2-0 in league with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 sweep over Thacher.
Next up for Carpinteria (2-1) is top-ranked Malibu on Thursday night.
GIRLS GOLF
Grace Hay fired a 1-over par 36 to lead the Bishop Diego girls golf team to a 283-334 win over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League match at Rancho San Marcos
"We are a young team and Grace, a sophomore, is our leader and is playing very well," said coach Mike Cano.
He's been especially impressed with Hay's drives, which average 250 yards.
Santa Barbara 255, Oxnard 303
Melia Haller shot a 44 for the Dons and finished one stroke behind medalist Lauren Erdman of Oxnard at River Ridge Golf Course.
Coach Ryan Thoop praised the continuing improvement of Allie Womack, who shot 50.
Santa Barbara is 2-1 on the season.
Santa Barbara
Melia Haller 44
Allie Womack 50
Maddie Malmsten 53
Ila Delmarsh 53
Lizzie Goss 55
Aoife Braverman 55
Oxnard
Lauren Erdman 43 (Medalist)
Sophia Parmisano 62
Jayne Valdez 64
Ginger Mellot 68
Talia Sajor 66
Carpinteria 263, Santa Paula 340
Illiana Esquivel shot a personal best 42 at Santa Barbara Golf Club to lead the Warriors to the victory.
Her round, which beat her prevous best of 49, included a birdie and three pars.
Senior Amanda Blair shot 45, which included three birdies. Sophomore Ariana Argueta-Vega set a personal best for the third match in a row.
Carpinteria
Illiana Esquivel 42
Amanda Blair 45
Mikayla Blair 55
Ariana Argueta-Vega 59
Tahis Alcantar 62
Santa Paula
Yensi Gomez 63
Monse Gonzalez 67
Yvonne Galindo 67
Crystal Mendez 70
Marisol Magana 73
GIRLS TENNIS
Helena Insua won her three sets handily (6-0, 6-1, 6-0), but Bishop Diego fell against St. Bonaventure, 15-3.
"Helena really plays with grace and control," Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman said. "Helena is always smiling and enjoying the game.
In doubles, Taylor Woodard teamed up with Elle Braniff at No. 2 and went 2-1 (1-6, 6-1, 6-3).
Providence 9, Santa Clara 9 (SC wins on games)
With two singles players and one doubles team, the Patriots managed to earn a tie in sets at 9-9.
At No. 1 singles, Ava Vandever clinched a 3-0 record against her opponents as did Christine Venzor at No. 2 singles. The doubles team of Lyndsey Allen and Elise Reyes went 3-0.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.