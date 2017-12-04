Monday, April 16 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego’s Dylan Streett, Santa Barbara’s Athena Saragoza Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 4, 2017 | 4:18 p.m.

Senior Dylan Streett made several big plays to spark Bishop Diego to its first CIF-Southern Section football championship.

Athena Saragoza, Santa Barbara High girls basketball. Click to view larger
Dylan Streett, Bishop Diego football. Click to view larger
Freshman Athena Saragoza started her varsity basketball career at Santa Barbara High with a bang, helping the Dons win the title at the Bryan Ayers Classic in Lompoc.

The accomplishments by Streett and Saragoza earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Streett’s first big play in Bishop Diego’s 37-6 Division 6 championship-game victory over Golden Valley was blocking an attempted field goal. He then intercepted two passes and blocked an extra point in a dominating defensive performance by the Cardinals. They forced five turnovers in the game.

Saragoza capped an impressive opening week of games for the Dons with a 21-point performance in a 63-43 win over Lompoc in the title game of the Ayers Classic. She scored 23 points in a comeback win against Piedmont and had 13 points in her debut against Pioneer Valley.

The honorable mention picks for the female Athlete of the Week award include Abbi Hill (Dos Pueblos water polo), Alondra Jimenez (Santa Barbara High basketball), Natalie Whiting (Bishop Diego basketball) and Milan McGary (San Marcos basketball).

The male athletes that were considered for the award were Isaiah Veal (Bishop Diego football), Leland King II (UCSB basketball), Jackson Stormo (San Marcos basketball), Chris Avery (Providence basketball), Owen Lambe (Santa Barbara High soccer), Rob Alfaro (Dos Pueblos football).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

