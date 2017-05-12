Bishop Diego’s Gabe Arteaga Closes Out League Season With One-Hit Shutout

Baseball

Gabe Arteaga threw a one-hitter, and Jake Koeper’s two-out double scored Daniel Gianinni for the only run of the game as Bishop Diego ended the regular season with a 1-0 win over Santa Clara on Thursday.

It was the sixth straight win for the Cardinals, who went 8-2 in the Frontier League and 9-12 overall. They'll learn their CIF playoff draw on Monday.

The only hit off Arteaga was an infield single.

“Gabe wasn’t feeling good, but he really showed some guts today," coach Ralph Molina said. "The only hit was an infield single that could have easily been called out. He has done such a great job keeping us in a position to win.”

Arteaga went 4-1 in league play and is 5-3 for the season.

Arteaga, Gianinni and Will Goodwin, got the other hits for the Cardinals.

"I am so proud of this team, as they really came together and kept working hard," Molina said. "You could see that they began to believe in each other and their confidence just kept getting stronger. We are young, with only one senior starter, and that is amazing. We have played our best baseball when it matters most, the second half of the season.”