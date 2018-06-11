Bishop Diego’s Gabe Arteaga, Will Goodwin Top All-Frontier League Baseball Team

Bishop Diego’s Gabe Arteaga was named the Most Valuable Player and Will Goodwin of the Cardinals was honored as the Most Valuable Pitcher on the All-Frontier League baseball team.
Bishop Diego, which won the league with a 10-0 record, had four players receive first-team honors. They are: sophomores Daniel Gianinni (infielder), Hamilton Finefrock (infielder-pitcher) and Jackson Haskell (outfielder-pitcher), and senior outfielder Travis Pierce.
Cate landed two players on the first team: junior shortstop-pitcher Jack Deardorff and senior outfielder Patrick Armstrong.
ALL FRONTIER LEAGUE BASEBALL
First Team
School Position Name Grade
Bishop Diego Inf Daniel Giannini 10
Bishop Diego Inf/P Hamilton Finefrock 10
Bishop Diego OF/P Jackson Haskell 10
Bishop Diego OF Travis Pierce 12
Foothill Tech P/1B Troy Lindemann 12
Foothill Tech SS Dillon Gallagher 11
Foothill Tech P/Inf Tyler Hong 10
Santa Clara P/OF Ray Cuevas 10
Santa Clara SS/P Joshua Lozano 10
Santa Clara OF/P Robert Rush 11
Cate SS/P Jack Deardorff 11
Cate OF Patrick Armstrong 12
Thacher P/OF Chris Robinson 12
Villanova SS/P Raegan Mang 12
Second Team
Bishop Diego C Jake Koeper 11
Bishop Diego IF Adrian Soracco 10
Bishop Diego OF David Gladish 12
Santa Clara C Elias Porras 12
Santa Clara P/OF Hector Cuilty 10
Foothill Tech 3B/C Trey Casswell 12
Foothill Tech OF Cole Thrasher 10
Cate C Ethan Cassulo 11
Cate OF William Deardorf 9
Villanova P/SS Ryan Melsness 11
Thacher P/1B Tyler Vondriska 9
Thacher C Preston Brailer 11
Thacher SS Elias Cesena 12
Honorable Mention
Thacher Inf JJ Mazzola 11
Cate Inf Emily Burns 12
Cate OF/P Dalton Philips 10
Villanova P Ryan Edmonds 9
Foothill Tech P/1B Charlie Montano 11
Foothill Tech OF Gage Corsi 11
Santa Clara 3B/SS Mathew Gassman 12
Santa Clara 1B/P Jacob Benevides 12
Santa Clara OF Eddie Vincuna 10