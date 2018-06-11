Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:34 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego’s Gabe Arteaga, Will Goodwin Top All-Frontier League Baseball Team

Gabe Arteaga Click to view larger
Bishop Diego junior Gabe Arteaga earn Frontier League MVP honors (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 11, 2018 | 4:56 p.m.

Bishop Diego’s Gabe Arteaga was named the Most Valuable Player and Will Goodwin of the Cardinals was honored as the Most Valuable Pitcher on the All-Frontier League baseball team.

Will Goodwin Click to view larger
Will Goodwin was named the top pitcher in the Frontier League (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)

Bishop Diego, which won the league with a 10-0 record, had four players receive first-team honors. They are: sophomores Daniel Gianinni (infielder), Hamilton Finefrock (infielder-pitcher) and Jackson Haskell (outfielder-pitcher), and senior outfielder Travis Pierce.

Cate landed two players on the first team: junior shortstop-pitcher Jack Deardorff and senior outfielder Patrick Armstrong.

ALL FRONTIER LEAGUE BASEBALL

First Team

School            Position    Name    Grade

Bishop Diego    Inf    Daniel Giannini 10

Bishop Diego    Inf/P    Hamilton Finefrock 10

Bishop Diego    OF/P   Jackson Haskell 10

Bishop Diego    OF    Travis Pierce    12

Foothill Tech    P/1B    Troy Lindemann 12

Foothill Tech    SS    Dillon Gallagher 11

Foothill Tech    P/Inf  Tyler Hong    10

Santa Clara    P/OF    Ray Cuevas    10

Santa Clara    SS/P    Joshua Lozano    10

Santa Clara    OF/P    Robert Rush    11

Cate                SS/P    Jack Deardorff    11

Cate                OF    Patrick Armstrong    12

Thacher    P/OF    Chris Robinson    12

Villanova    SS/P    Raegan Mang    12

Second Team

Bishop Diego    C Jake Koeper 11

Bishop Diego    IF Adrian Soracco 10

Bishop Diego    OF David Gladish 12

Santa Clara    C Elias Porras    12

Santa Clara    P/OF Hector Cuilty 10

Foothill Tech    3B/C Trey Casswell 12

Foothill Tech    OF Cole Thrasher 10

Cate   C Ethan Cassulo 11

Cate  OF William Deardorf 9

Villanova    P/SS    Ryan Melsness 11

Thacher    P/1B Tyler Vondriska 9

Thacher    C Preston Brailer 11

Thacher    SS Elias Cesena 12

Honorable Mention

Thacher    Inf  JJ Mazzola 11

Cate          Inf    Emily Burns 12

Cate          OF/P    Dalton Philips 10

Villanova    P Ryan Edmonds 9

Foothill Tech    P/1B Charlie Montano 11

Foothill Tech    OF Gage Corsi 11

Santa Clara    3B/SS Mathew Gassman 12

Santa Clara    1B/P Jacob Benevides 12

Santa Clara    OF Eddie Vincuna 10

