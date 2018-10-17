Bishop Diego’s Grace Hay Captures Tri-Valley League Individual Golf Title

Golf

Grace Hay of Bishop Diego was the only golfer to shoot in the 70s for the 18-hole second round and won the Tri-Valley League individual championship on Wednesday at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

Hay shot a 78 and won the TVL title for the second time with a two-day total of 113 — the golfers played 9 holes in the first round. She qualified for the CIF Individual Regionals on Monday, Oct. 22 at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.

Hay finished 14 strokes ahead of runner-up Kelly Moore of Foothill Tech (38-86—124). Hannah Hart (39-87—126) and Sammy Fenton of Foothill Tech (44-84—128) were third and fourth, respectively, and Raquel Covarrubias of St. Bonaventure was fifth (40-91—135).

Marisa Mancinelli of Bishop Diego came in sixth place (40-92—132) to earn first-team all-league honors and Amy Mancinelli finished 12th (56-101—157) to make the second team.