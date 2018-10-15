Bishop Diego’s Grace Hay is First-Round Leader in Tri-Valley League Golf

Golf

Grace Hay of Bishop Diego managed to shoot even-par in 32-mph winds to take the first-round lead at the Tri-Valley League Individual Golf Championships at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard on Monday.

Hay fired a 35 and leads Kelly Moore of Foothill Tech by three shots and Hannah Hart of Foothill Tech by four.

"The wind played a factor in today’s scores, but Grace has been playing solid for the last few weeks and did not let the wind get to her," said Bishop coach Mike Cano.

Marissa Mancinelli of Bishop is tied for fourth place with Raquel Covarubias of St. Bonaventure at 40.

"Marissa is up with the leaders and I’m also happy with her play," Cano said.

The players will play 18 holes in Wednesday's final round.

Leaderboard

Grace Hay 35, Bishop Diego

Kelly More 38, Foothill Tech

Hannah Hart 39, Foothill Tech

Marissa Mancinelli 40, Bishop Diego

Raquel Covarrubias 40, St Bonaventure

Other Bishop Diego Scores

Amy Mancinelli 56

Vianne Martinez 60