Bishop Diego’s Grace Hay is First-Round Leader in TVL Golf

Bishop Diego's Grace Hay took the 9-hole first-round lead at the Tri-Valley League girls golf tournament at River Ridge Golf Course.
Hay fired a 39 and leads Hannah Hart of Foothill Tech by one stroke. Kelly Xu of Villanova Prep is three shots back at 42.
Carponteria's Amanda Blair shot a 44 and is tied for sixth place. Marisa Mancinelli of Bishop is at 45.
The golfers will play 18 holes on Tuesday.
First-Round Leaders
39 Grace Hay-Bishop
40 Hannah Hart-Foothill Tech
42 Kelly Xu-Villanova
43 Sammy Fenton-Foothill Tech
43 Rocky Covarrubias-St Bonaventure
44 Amanda Blair- Carpinteria
44 Kelly More-Foothill Tech
44 Paris White- Foothill Tech
45 Marisa Mancinelli- Bishop
45 Anna Bello- Villanova
46 Elleora Svoboda-La Reina
48 Gena Sinner-La Reina
48 Grace Lackey- La Reina
48 Anna Python- Foothill Tech