Bishop Diego’s Grace Hay Ties for Tri-Valley League Golf Title

Golf

Bishop Diego sophomore Grace Hay won a share of the Tri-Valley League individual golf championship on Wednesday, finishing in a tie with Foothill Tech's Hannah Hart with a 27-hole total of 120 at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

Hay shot an 81 in the 18-hole second round after a 39 over nine holes in the first round. Hart had rounds of 40 and 80.

The two players earn co-MVP honors in the league and advance to the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regionals at Soule Park in Ojai on Monday.

"Grace didn’t have her best day on the course and also had to battle some strong winds," Bishop coach Mike Cano said. "But her commitment and determination helped her when she needed it the most to finish strong."

Sophomore Marisa Mancinelli of Bishop Diego finished sixth with a 138 (45-93) and missed qualifying by one stroke.

"Marisa cut 15 strokes off her total from last year's championships, and I am so happy for her." said Cano.

Carpinteria's Amanda and Mikayla Blair both earned all-league second team honors after shooting 141 and 151, respectively, in the league final.



Final Leaderboard

Grace Hay, Bishop Diego 39-81 120

Hannah Hart, Foothill Tech 40-80 120

Sammy Fenton, Foothill Tech 43-84 127

Kelly Xu, Villanova 42-87 129

Anna Pyron, Foothill Tech 48-89 137

Marisa Mancinelli, Bishop Diego 45-93 138