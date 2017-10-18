Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 5:07 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego’s Grace Hay Ties for Tri-Valley League Golf Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 18, 2017 | 8:47 p.m.
Grace Hay of Bishop Diego won a share of the TVL individual golf title. Click to view larger
Grace Hay of Bishop Diego won a share of the TVL individual golf title. (Courtesy photo)

Bishop Diego sophomore Grace Hay won a share of the Tri-Valley League individual golf championship on Wednesday, finishing in a tie with Foothill Tech's Hannah Hart with a 27-hole total of 120 at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

Hay shot an 81 in the 18-hole second round after a 39 over nine holes in the first round. Hart had rounds of 40 and 80.

The two players earn co-MVP honors in the league and advance to the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regionals at Soule Park in Ojai on Monday.

"Grace didn’t have her best day on the course and also had to battle some strong winds," Bishop coach Mike Cano said. "But her commitment and determination helped her when she needed it the most to finish strong."

Sophomore Marisa Mancinelli of Bishop Diego finished sixth with a 138 (45-93) and missed qualifying by one stroke.

"Marisa cut 15 strokes off her total from last year's championships, and I am so happy for her." said Cano.

Carpinteria's Amanda and Mikayla Blair both earned all-league second team honors after shooting 141 and 151, respectively, in the league final.


Final Leaderboard
Grace Hay, Bishop Diego 39-81 120
Hannah Hart, Foothill Tech 40-80 120
Sammy Fenton, Foothill Tech 43-84 127
Kelly Xu, Villanova 42-87 129
Anna Pyron, Foothill Tech 48-89 137
Marisa Mancinelli, Bishop Diego 45-93 138

