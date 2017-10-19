Bishop Diego’s Helena Insua Completes Undefeated Season

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team took down Santa Clara 14-4 on Thursday in the Cardinals final Frontier League match and freshman Helena Insua completed an impressive undefeated season by sweeping three sets without dropping a game.

Each time she played it was like music on the court, solid ground strokes with well played strategy," explained Bishop Diego head coach Natlee Hapeman. "She is a joy to watch."

No. 2 Elle Braniff closed out her senior season in style by sweeping three sets as well, all by a score of 6-0.

"Today, she played her heart out and came home with her eleventh set won in a row," said Hapeman. "I will miss her dearly next year."

In doubles, Taylor Woodard and Kate Benzian also swept three sets: 6-0, 6-0, 6-1. No. 2's Monica Carranza and Maruko Wan swept three sets in closer fashion: 7-5, 6-0, 7-5. Lilly Sepulveda and Mika Kross won two sets.

"This was our last league game and the ladies left everything out on the court today," Hapeman praised. "I was so proud of them and they should be proud of themselves. It has been such a great season."

The Cardinals finish the season 6-6.

