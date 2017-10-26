Bishop Diego’s Helena Insua Romps to Frontier League Singles Title

Tennis

Bishop Diego freshman Helena Insua rolled to the Frontier League girls tennis singles championship on Thursday.

Insua beat Esella Leon of St. Bonaventure, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals and then crushed Mago Cruz of Santa Paula in the final, 6-0, 6-0.

"Helena continues to look strong," Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman said. "We have been emphasizing placement over power and today there was some well-placed strategy."

In doubles, the Bishop pair of Taylor Woodward and Kate Benzian outlasted St. Bonaventure in the semifinals, 6-3, 5-7, 10-7, before falling to Santa Paula in the final, 6-0, 6-1.

The Bishop Diego plays advance to the CIF Northern Regionals on Monday, Nov. 20 at Cate and Carpinteria High.

