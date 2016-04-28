Bishop Diego’s Isabella Gregson, Kara Murray Homer in 6-1 Win

Isabella Gregson and Kara Murray each hit home runs, powering Bishop Diego's softball team to a 6-1 win over Villanova in a Frontier League game on Thursday.
Maranda Alvarez had a triple and Marissa Quintana had a single round out Bishop's hitting.
On the mound, Gregson fired a two-hitter.
"We got key hits when we needed them and our defense made some good plays," Coach John Ceriale said. "I am proud of the way we came together as a team for the entire game.
