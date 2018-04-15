Bishop Diego’s Isaiah Veal, Cate’s Rivers Sheehan Win Russell Cup Titles

Isaiah Veal of Bishop Diego won the 200 and finished second in the 100 behind a meet record-time from Cristian Moore of Oaks Christian at the 99th Russell Cup track & field meet at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The meet features many of the top athletes in the small schools divisions of the CIF-SS.

Moore clocked a blazing 10.72 to beat the previous mark of 10.83 by Branden Smith of Paraclete in 2016.

Moore led a strong performance by Oaks Christian, as the Lions won the boys and girls team titles.

Veal ran 11.02, Andre Hunt of Paraclete was third in 11.07 and Carpinteria’s Wyatt Stevenson came in fourth in 11.17.

In the 200, Veal finished in 22.47, beating St. Joseph’s Darian Langley (22.76) and Stevenson (22.85).

Paraclete set a meet record in the 4x100 relay with a time of 42.60, breaking the previous mark of 42.81 by Garces Memorial in 2016.

In girls competition, Rivers Sheehan of Cate won the triple jump with a mark of 34-07.25. Shaya Alexander of Carpinteria was second (in a PR of 34-04.25), Laura Henderson came in third (32-10.50) and Cate’s Sarah Polowczak was fourth (32-09.75).

In the long jump, Sheehan (15-09.75) was second and Henderson (15-08.50) took third behind winner Grace Chen of Grace Brethren (16-02.50).

Henderson also was runner-up in the high jump at 5-3. Charlotte Allison of La Reina cleared 5-3 and won on fewer misses.

Santa Ynez thrower Sarah Perkins doubled in the shot put (39-03.75) and discus (122-10).

The Carpinteria girls (4:22.03) finished second behind Foothill Tech (4:19.20) in the 4x400 relay.

Victor Rinaldi of Carpinteria took first place in the frosh/soph 400 in a personal best of 51.83 and won the 800 in 2:08.70. He was presented the Barney Milne Carpinteria Lions Club Award as the Warriors’ high-point scorer in the meet.

Gavin Fua of Cerritos-Valley Christian was named the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Meet for his 170-10 discus win; he was second in the shot put at 51-01.75.

Sydney Bentley of St. Bernard was honored as the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Meet for winning the 100 (12.35) and 400 meters (57.41).

