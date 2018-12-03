Pixel Tracker

Bishop Diego’s Jack Luckhurst, Lauren Tsuneishi of Westmont Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 3, 2018 | 2:57 p.m.

Jack Luckhurst of the Bishop Diego boys soccer team and Lauren Tsuneishi of the Westmont women's basketball team were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Lauren Tsuniesi Click to view larger
Lauren Tsuneishi, Westmont basketball.
Jack Luckhurst Click to view larger
Jack Luckhurst, Bishop Diego soccer

Luckhurst scored goals like he was kicking extra points for the Bishop football team last week in a pair of wins to open the season. The senior finished seven goals, recording a hat trick in a 5-0 victory over Grace Brethren and pouring in four in a 6-0 romp against Orcutt Academy.

Tsuneishi knocked down 10 three-point baskets for Westmont in road victories over Arizona Christian and Ottawa, Ariz., to start the Golden State Athletic Conference campaign. She made 6 of 8 in just 22 minutes of play against Ottawa and finished with 20 points. The Warriors set a team record with 17 threes in the 82-38 rout.

Against Arizona Christian, she shot 4 of 8 from behind the arc and scored 14 points in a 68 to 61 victory.

The honorable mention choices for females included Mikayla Butzke (Dos Pueblos basketball), Megan Cunnison (San Marcos basketball) and Rachel Ma (Cate soccer).

The other male candidates for the award included Sean Yamasaki (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Bubby Gutierrez (Dos Pueblos soccer) and Jaron Rillie (Dos Pueblos basketball).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

