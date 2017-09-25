Bishop Diego’s Jake Engel, SBCC’s Kaylene Ureno Recognized as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Bishop Diego quarterback Jake Engel and SBCC volleyball player Kaylene Ureno stepped up and led their respective teams to big wins over the weekend and were honored Monday as the Athletes of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Engel threw a career-best four touchdown passes for the Cardinals in a 35-20 football victory at San Diego Section small schools power Santa Fe Christian.

The junior completed 6 of 12 attempts for 186 yards, helping the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 top-ranked team win its fourth straight road game and improve to 5-0 on the season.

Ureno powerful hitting propelled SBCC to upset wins against state No. 3-ranked Bakersfield and No. 4 Grossmont to capture the L.A. Pierce Brahma Invitational.

Ureno tied a career high with 18 kills and 12 digs in a sweep over Bakersfield and followed that with 15 kills and 8 digs in the championship match against Grossmont. She hit a sizzling .538 in that match.

The female nominees for the award included Lindsey Ruddins (UCSB volleyball), Katherine Sheehy (SBCC soccer) and Bella Vigna (Dos Pueblos golf).

The male honorable mention choices were Manny Nwosu (SBCC football), Jake Ramirez (Dos Pueblos football) and Will Bowlin (Cate football).

