Bishop Diego’s John Harris, SBCC’s Katherine Sheehy Honored as Athletes of the Week

Two standout performers who led their respective teams to huge playoff victories were named the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

John Harris of the Bishop Diego football team and SBCC women's soccer player Katherine Sheehy were honored for their accomplishments on the field.

Harris, a senior running back, rushed for 319 yards and three long touchdowns in a 45-27 victory over Saugus in the CIF-SS Division 6 semifinals. His scoring runs were 80, 58 and 58 yards, and he had a 90-yard run called back on a penalty.

Harris' big game helped send the Cardinals to the championship game on Friday against Golden Valley at Canyon High in Santa Clarita.

Sheehy, a sophomore forward, scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory against five-time defending state champion Cerritos, advancing SBCC to the California Community College State Final Four for the second straight year.

The Vaqueros will play Folsom Lake College in the state semifinals on Friday at American River College in Sacramento.

In the regional quarterfinals, Sheehy drew a penalty kick, which the Vaqueros converted for their second goal in a 3-0 win over Orange Coast.

Also recognized on Monday were the award winners from the previous week. They were Ty Trosky of Laguna Blanca football and LuLu Gilbert of the SBCC women's soccer team.

The honorable mention choices for this week include Adrian Sorocco (Bishop Diego football), Cyrus Wallace (Dos Pueblos football), Jake Ramirez (Dos Pueblos football), Max Heidegger (UCSB basketball), Milan McGary (San Marcos girls basketball) and sisters Jackie and Carol Cai (Cate tennis).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .