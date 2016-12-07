Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:27 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego’s Kylie Koeper is Frontier League’s Volleyball MVP

Carpinteria's Dino Garcia named Coach of Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 7, 2016 | 1:08 p.m.

Bishop Diego senior setter Kylie Koeper was named co-MVP of the Frontier League for volleyball. She shares the award with Malibu's Pria Sundher.

The athletic Koeper helped Bishop Diego to a third-place finish in league with an 8-4 record.

Dino Garcia, who guided Carpinteria to a 10-2 mark and second place behind Malibu, was honored as the Coach of the Year.

Carpinteria seniors Gabriella Rigonati and Corina Porter were selected to the All-Frontier League first team.

Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Holsted of Bishop Diego also earned first-team honors.

ALL-FRONTIER LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player Award   
Kylie Koeper, 12, Bishop Diego   
Pria Sundher, Malibu     

Coach of the Year    
Dino Garcia Carpinteria

First Team

Name, Grade, School, Pos.

Rene Bravo 12 Santa Paula OH

Halle Detrixhe 11 Malibu Setter

Gabriella Rigonati 12 Carpinteria Middle

Corina Porter 12 Carpinteria OH

Alexis Lopez 12 Santa Clara OH

Ceylon Gelbart 10 Malibu OH  

Lauren Holsted 10 Bishop Diego OH
 
Kaitlyn Robles 12 Santa Clara OH 

Poppy Brittingham 12 Thacher Middle

Second Team

Libby Galgon 10 Thacher OH
Jessica Rodriquez 11 Santa Paula Middle
Frenchie Gettings 11 Malibu Middle
Monique Sanchez 12 Carpinteria OH
Avina Ramirez 12 Fillmore Setter
Jadelynn Zapata 12 Santa Clara Middle
Talia Medel 11 Bishop Diego OH
Marynicole Ramirez 10 Bishop Diego Libero
Crystal Sanchez 11 Carpinteria Libero
Jennifer Alaniz 11 Carpinteria OH
Kelsey Robles 10 Santa Clara Libero

Honorable Mention
Carpinteria

Odalys Martinez 12  Setter
Shaya Alexander 11  Middle
Guadalupe Saldana 12 Setter

Bishop Diego

Evie Coronado 11  Middle
Tiana Molony 11  Middle
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 