Bishop Diego’s Kylie Koeper is Frontier League’s Volleyball MVP

Bishop Diego senior setter Kylie Koeper was named co-MVP of the Frontier League for volleyball. She shares the award with Malibu's Pria Sundher.
The athletic Koeper helped Bishop Diego to a third-place finish in league with an 8-4 record.
Dino Garcia, who guided Carpinteria to a 10-2 mark and second place behind Malibu, was honored as the Coach of the Year.
Carpinteria seniors Gabriella Rigonati and Corina Porter were selected to the All-Frontier League first team.
Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Holsted of Bishop Diego also earned first-team honors.
ALL-FRONTIER LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Most Valuable Player Award
Kylie Koeper, 12, Bishop Diego
Pria Sundher, Malibu
Coach of the Year
Dino Garcia Carpinteria
First Team
Name, Grade, School, Pos.
Rene Bravo 12 Santa Paula OH
Halle Detrixhe 11 Malibu Setter
Gabriella Rigonati 12 Carpinteria Middle
Corina Porter 12 Carpinteria OH
Alexis Lopez 12 Santa Clara OH
Ceylon Gelbart 10 Malibu OH
Lauren Holsted 10 Bishop Diego OH
Kaitlyn Robles 12 Santa Clara OH
Poppy Brittingham 12 Thacher Middle
Second Team
Libby Galgon 10 Thacher OH
Jessica Rodriquez 11 Santa Paula Middle
Frenchie Gettings 11 Malibu Middle
Monique Sanchez 12 Carpinteria OH
Avina Ramirez 12 Fillmore Setter
Jadelynn Zapata 12 Santa Clara Middle
Talia Medel 11 Bishop Diego OH
Marynicole Ramirez 10 Bishop Diego Libero
Crystal Sanchez 11 Carpinteria Libero
Jennifer Alaniz 11 Carpinteria OH
Kelsey Robles 10 Santa Clara Libero
Honorable Mention
Carpinteria
Odalys Martinez 12 Setter
Shaya Alexander 11 Middle
Guadalupe Saldana 12 Setter
Bishop Diego
Evie Coronado 11 Middle
Tiana Molony 11 Middle