Bishop Diego’s Kylie Koeper is Frontier League’s Volleyball MVP

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego senior setter Kylie Koeper was named co-MVP of the Frontier League for volleyball. She shares the award with Malibu's Pria Sundher.

The athletic Koeper helped Bishop Diego to a third-place finish in league with an 8-4 record.

Dino Garcia, who guided Carpinteria to a 10-2 mark and second place behind Malibu, was honored as the Coach of the Year.

Carpinteria seniors Gabriella Rigonati and Corina Porter were selected to the All-Frontier League first team.

Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Holsted of Bishop Diego also earned first-team honors.

ALL-FRONTIER LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player Award

Kylie Koeper, 12, Bishop Diego

Pria Sundher, Malibu

Coach of the Year

Dino Garcia Carpinteria

First Team

Name, Grade, School, Pos.

Rene Bravo 12 Santa Paula OH

Halle Detrixhe 11 Malibu Setter

Gabriella Rigonati 12 Carpinteria Middle

Corina Porter 12 Carpinteria OH

Alexis Lopez 12 Santa Clara OH

Ceylon Gelbart 10 Malibu OH

Lauren Holsted 10 Bishop Diego OH



Kaitlyn Robles 12 Santa Clara OH

Poppy Brittingham 12 Thacher Middle

Second Team

Libby Galgon 10 Thacher OH

Jessica Rodriquez 11 Santa Paula Middle

Frenchie Gettings 11 Malibu Middle

Monique Sanchez 12 Carpinteria OH

Avina Ramirez 12 Fillmore Setter

Jadelynn Zapata 12 Santa Clara Middle

Talia Medel 11 Bishop Diego OH

Marynicole Ramirez 10 Bishop Diego Libero

Crystal Sanchez 11 Carpinteria Libero

Jennifer Alaniz 11 Carpinteria OH

Kelsey Robles 10 Santa Clara Libero

Honorable Mention

Carpinteria

Odalys Martinez 12 Setter

Shaya Alexander 11 Middle

Guadalupe Saldana 12 Setter

Bishop Diego

Evie Coronado 11 Middle

Tiana Molony 11 Middle

