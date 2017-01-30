Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:33 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Bishop Diego’s Kylie Koeper, Mitch Cota Named Round Table Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 30, 2017 | 2:54 p.m.

Players from Bishop Diego’s boys and girls basketball squads were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Mitch Cota, Bishop Diego boys basketball.
Kylie Koeper, Bishop Diego girls basketball.

Kylie Koeper was recognized from the girls team and Mitch Cota received the honor from the Cardinal boys squad. They led their teams to three league victories last week.

Koeper sparked Bishop to victories over Cate, Villanova and Thacher, moving the Cardinals into sole possession of second place in the Frontier League with an 8-2 record. Koeper scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds against Cate, had a double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds versus Villanova and scored 16 points in the win over Thacher.

Cota put up some big numbers for the Bishop boys in two wins over Malibu and another against Santa Clara. He scored 23 points in the first Malibu game, had 16 points, including 12 in the second half, in the win over Santa Clara and capped the week with a 30-point effort in the rematch with Malibu. The three wins put the Cardinals in second place in the Tri-Valley League at 6-2.

The honorable mention choices for the awards included Anthony Cota (Westmont track), Diego Riker (Dos Pueblos basketball), Jake Holton (SBCC baseball), Camila Casanueva (Dos Pueblos basketball), Lauren McCoy (Westmont basketball) and Aliceah Hernandez (UCSB basketball).

