Bishop Diego’s Lauren Holsted Named Frontier League Volleyball MVP

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego senior outside hitter Lauren Holsted has been named the girls volleyball MVP for the Frontier League.

"As a true leader and team player, she has brought a higher level of competitiveness to our program in her tenure at Bishop Diego," coach John Sener said of Holsted. "It is a privilege to see the other coaches in our league recognize Lauren's overall body of work and leadership.

"In her four seasons at Bishop Diego, Lauren has learned that it takes more than athleticism to be a complete volleyball player. Her on-court tenacity and court awareness is why Lauren excels at all aspects of the game."

Libero Marynicole Ramirez was chosen to the all-league first team, while Makena Burgner and Mary Harris were named to the second team.

Flor Bustos and Alina Urzua were honorable mention selections.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.