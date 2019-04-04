Tennis

Bishop Diego’s Luke Williams Goes 3-0 Against Thacher

Luke Williams beat his three Thacher opponents for Bishop Diego's only points in a 15-3 loss to the Toads in a Frontier League boys tennis match on Thursday. "Luke's strategy and consistent strokes continue to keep his competition working hard," coach Natlee Hapeman said. "Luke's speed and agility are amazing to watch." The Cardinals (0-5) play at Oxnard on Monday.

