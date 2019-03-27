Pixel Tracker

Track & Field

Bishop Diego’s Michael Romero Sweeps Hurdles at TCAA Jamboree

Michael Romero Click to view larger
Michael Romero took first place in the 300 hurdles at the TCAA Jamboree at Carpinteria High. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 27, 2019 | 7:25 a.m.

Bishop Diego athletes set personal records at the TCAA Spring Jamboree track & field meet, hosted  by Carpinteria on Tuesday.

The Warriors are former members of the TCAA, and coach Van Latham agreed to host and run the meet because none of the association's schools have a suitable facility. Carpinteria athletes were allowed to compete in the meet.

Bishop's Michael Romero was a double winner, taking the 110 hurdles (17.76) and 300 hurdles (44.17). He qualifies for the Russell Cup and Santa Barbara County Championships.

Sprinters Jarrod Ramirez and Ben Boeddeker and sisters Katelyn and Haley Hoidal set PRs for the Cardinals

Carpinteria's Victor Rinaldi set a PR in winning the 200 in 23.11 and won the 400 in 52.53.

Isaac De Alba of Carpinteria took first in the shot put with a heave of 46-10.

In girls competition, Alejandra Cardona clocked a PR of 17.68 to finish second in 100-meter hurdles and Sallury Hernandez threw a PR of 96-8 to place second in the discus.

Cate's Buba Fofanah won the boys 100 in 11.38 and 4x100 relay took top honors in 45.78. Sean Zhan won the triple jump at 39-06 and was second in the long jump (19-01.5). The Cate girls won the 4x100 relay (52.25), Sarah Polowczak took the triple jump (31-09) and Brenda Martinez-Ruiz came in second in the 300 hurdles (53.18)

