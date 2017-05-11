Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:32 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego’s Mike Agnoli, Jill Giannini Sign College Offers

Bishop Diego student-athletes Mike Agnoli (football) and Jill Giannini (soccer) are heading to Division 1 schools. Click to view larger
Bishop Diego student-athletes Mike Agnoli (football) and Jill Giannini (soccer) are heading to Division 1 schools. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 11, 2017 | 8:11 p.m.

Bishop Diego celebrated two of its student athletes signing to continue their careers at NCAA Division 1 schools.

Jill Giannini committed to attend University of California San Diego to play soccer, and Mike Agnoli signed with the University of Idaho to play football.  

Agnoli received nine varsity letters since his sophomore year, playing football, basketball and volleyball. He was recognized as the Tri-Valley League Defensive Player of the Year in football

Giannini was a four-year varsity soccer player and received first-team all-league recognition every year. She received scholar-athlete recognition, graduating with an accumulative GPA of 4.1.
 

