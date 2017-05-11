Bishop Diego’s Mike Agnoli, Jill Giannini Sign College Offers
Bishop Diego student-athletes Mike Agnoli (football) and Jill Giannini (soccer) are heading to Division 1 schools. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 11, 2017 | 8:11 p.m.
Bishop Diego celebrated two of its student athletes signing to continue their careers at NCAA Division 1 schools.
Jill Giannini committed to attend University of California San Diego to play soccer, and Mike Agnoli signed with the University of Idaho to play football.
Agnoli received nine varsity letters since his sophomore year, playing football, basketball and volleyball. He was recognized as the Tri-Valley League Defensive Player of the Year in football
Giannini was a four-year varsity soccer player and received first-team all-league recognition every year. She received scholar-athlete recognition, graduating with an accumulative GPA of 4.1.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.