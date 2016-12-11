Bishop Diego’s Mike Agnoli Named Tri-Valley Defensive MVP

Football

Wide receiver Noah Bean of league champion Grace Brethren was named the Offensive MVP and his teammate Tucker Robertson was recognized as the league's outstanding lineman. The Lancers' Josh Henderson was named Coach of the Year.

Bishop Diego had nine players, including five underclassmen, selected to the All-TVL first team. From the offensive side, running back John Harris, wide receiver Tommy Murillo, linemen Hector Nolasco and Chris Jablonka and kicker Jack Luckhurst were honored. The defensive first-team players are linebacker Ashton Borgeson, cornerback Austin Bohnett and linemen Gavin Callow and Eduardo Miranda.

The 6-foot-5 Agnoli was a force at defensive end for the Cardinals. He had 42 solo and 75 total tackles, including five quarterback sacks and six hurries. He used his size and athleticism to knock down passes and take on lead blockers, which allowed teammates to finish off tackles.

