Bishop Diego’s Mike Agnoli Named Tri-Valley Defensive MVP

Bishop Diego senior football player Mike Agnoli was honored as the Defensive MVP of the Tri-Valley League.
The 6-foot-5 Agnoli was a force at defensive end for the Cardinals. He had 42 solo and 75 total tackles, including five quarterback sacks and six hurries. He used his size and athleticism to knock down passes and take on lead blockers, which allowed teammates to finish off tackles.
Bishop Diego had nine players, including five underclassmen, selected to the All-TVL first team. From the offensive side, running back John Harris, wide receiver Tommy Murillo, linemen Hector Nolasco and Chris Jablonka and kicker Jack Luckhurst were honored. The defensive first-team players are linebacker Ashton Borgeson, cornerback Austin Bohnett and linemen Gavin Callow and Eduardo Miranda.
Wide receiver Noah Bean of league champion Grace Brethren was named the Offensive MVP and his teammate Tucker Robertson was recognized as the league's outstanding lineman. The Lancers' Josh Henderson was named Coach of the Year.
ALL TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE FOOTBALL
Offensive MVP: Noah Bean, 12, Grace Brethren, WR
Defensive MVP: Mike Agnoli, 12, Bishop Diego, DE
Outstanding Lineman: Tucker Robertson, 12, Grace Brethren
Coach of Year: Josh Henderson, Grace Brethren
FIRST TEAM
Grace Brethren
Pos. Player Grade
LB Stanley Taufoou 10
OLB Aaron Morris 12
QB Nick Juels 12
OL Louie Sele 12
RB Canaan Chandler 12
OL Setefano Aina 12
OL Jack Ziehl 12
Bishop Diego
LB Ashton Borgeson 11
RB John Harris 11
OL Chris Jablonka 11
DB Austin Bohnett 11
K Jack Luckhurst 10
OL Hector Nolasco 12
WR/DB Tommy Murillo 12
DT Eduardo Miranda 12
DL Gavin Callow 12
Santa Paula
QB Keshaun Mata 12
DE Robert Reyes 12
OL Edgar Cisneros 12
RB Anthony Morales 12
OL Jose Solis 12
LB Jaime Perez 12
LB Edgar Vigil 11
Nordhoff
WR Brendon Looker 12
TE Devon Page 12
SECOND TEAM
Grace Brethren
S Jauqine Johnson 11
LB Josh Henderson 9
DL/NG Paula Felemi 12
S Blake Cargnel 11
RB Tyrese Gholard 12
OL Josh Cabrera 12
DE Dassani Freeman 11
Bishop Diego
LB Will Gooden 11
LB Davis Solis 11
RB Mark Sorocco 12
FB Evan Mc Keegan 11
DB Isaiah Veal 11
S Dylan Streett 11
Santa Paula
WR/DB Martin Vega 12
LB Angel Estrada 12
OL Josh Tovias 12
S Gabe Tovias 10
DL Moises Parra 12
Nordhoff
LB Ethane Sunder 11
ML/RB Braydon Rogers 10
DB Eddie Perez 10
SS Nick Cansler 10
FS Scott Barron 12
DE Austin Consler 12
Grace Brethren
TE Anthony Porrazzo 11
DL Sebastian Vega 11
Bishop Diego Honorable Mention
DL Tyler Green 12
OL James Renick 12