Bishop Diego’s Offense Stays Hot in CIF Playoff Opener

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego's potent offense carried over into the first round of the CIF-SS soccer playoffs as it rolled over Whittier Christian 5-0 in a Division 7 game on Thursday at Bishop.

It was the program's first playoff win in more than 20 years.

“This was far and away the team's best and most complete game of the year," coach Mick Luckhurst. "The players have all worked so hard and it was great to see. Daniel Giannini, Adam Luckhurst, Michael Romero, Brendon Carlyle, Peter Robbins and Michael Luckhurst were brilliant and everyone else played magnificently. It was a joy to watch.”



Jack Luckhurst opened the scoring with a shot to the top right corner from younger brother Adam's corner kick.

Luke Williams' long throw-in found Jack Luckhurst and he headed oin his second goal of the game and 28th of the season.

Adam and Michael Luckhurst combined down the right wing, with Adam finishing the sequence for a 3-0 lead in the first half.



Adam Luckhurst headed a throw-in from brother Jack over the Whittier Christian goalie for his second goal.

Adam completed a hat trick, slotting a Stefan Romero cross for this third goal.

Bishop (12-3-0) will play Pacifica Christian in the second round on Satuday at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa.