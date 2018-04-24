Bishop Diego’s Shot at Tri-Valley League Volleyball Swept Away by Foothill Tech

Boys Volleyball

Foothill Tech ended Bishop Diego’s six-match win streak with a sweep in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Tuesday in Ventura

The 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 win over the Cardinals clinched the league title for the Dragons.

John Harris was held to 14 kills and a .129 average, and the team hit .135.

“Foothill Tech played better than we did, and we didn’t get to execute our game plan the way we wanted to,” coach Dillan Bennett said. “We are shifting our focus to holding on to the second-place spot in the TVL headed into playoffs, but we still have three matches that we have to take care of business in.”

Bishop is 11-6 overall and 9-2 in the TVL. The Cardinals host Malibu on Thursday.