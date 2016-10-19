Bishop Diego’s Sienna Scibird Captures TVL Title

Golf

Bishop Diego's Sienna Scibird fired a 78 in windy conditions to win the Tri-Valley League individual girls golf title on Wednesday at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

Scribird shot a two-day total of 115 — she had a 37 in Monday's 9-hole round. She and teammate Grace Hay qualified for the CIF Northern Regionals on Monday at River Ridge. Hay shot a 93 on Wednesday for a total of 143 and finished third behind La Reina's Haylee McGovern (42-80—122).

Marisa Mancinelli, Bishop's third golfer, finished ninth after shooting a 104 on Wednesday.

"I am very happy for my three players that qualified to play in this tournament as they battled all day and finished well," said Bishop coach Mike Cano.

Scibird earned league MVP honors while Hay was named first-team all league and Mancinelli second team.

Carpinteria's top finishers wre Mikayla Blair (160), Juliet Parsons (161) and Samantha Saenz (163).

TOP FIVE FINISHERS

Sienna Scibird, BD 37-78-115 MVP

Haylee McGovern, La Reina 42-80-122 1st Team

Grace Hay, BD 41-93-134 1st Team

Paris White, Foothill 47-94-141 1st Team

Hannah Hart, Foothill 43-100-143 1st Team

