Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:28 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Bishop Diego’s Sienna Scibird Captures TVL Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 19, 2016 | 8:07 p.m.

Bishop Diego's Sienna Scibird fired a 78 in windy conditions to win the Tri-Valley League individual girls golf title on Wednesday at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard.

Scribird shot a two-day total of 115 — she had a 37 in Monday's 9-hole round. She and teammate Grace Hay qualified for the CIF Northern Regionals on Monday at River Ridge. Hay shot a 93 on Wednesday for a total of 143 and finished third behind La Reina's Haylee McGovern (42-80—122).

Marisa Mancinelli, Bishop's third golfer, finished ninth after shooting a 104 on Wednesday.

"I am very happy for my three players that qualified to play in this tournament as they battled all day and finished well," said Bishop coach Mike Cano.

Scibird earned league MVP honors while Hay was named first-team all league and Mancinelli second team.

Carpinteria's top finishers wre Mikayla Blair (160), Juliet Parsons (161) and Samantha Saenz (163).

TOP FIVE FINISHERS
Sienna Scibird, BD 37-78-115  MVP
Haylee McGovern, La Reina 42-80-122 1st Team
Grace Hay, BD 41-93-134 1st Team
Paris White, Foothill 47-94-141 1st Team
Hannah Hart, Foothill 43-100-143 1st Team

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 