Golf

Bishop Diego’s Sienna Scibird Leads Tri-Valley League Tourney

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 17, 2016 | 6:59 p.m.

Sienna Scibird of Bishop Diego fired a 1-over par 37 over nine holes to take the first-round lead at the Tri-Valley League Girls Individual Golf Championships on Monday at River Ridge Golf Club's Lake Course.

Scribird, a senior, leads her Bishop teammate, freshman Grace Hay, by four shots.

Juliet Parsons and Mikayla Blair led six Carpinteria golfers into Wednesday's final round with 52s.

Twenty-four golfers advanced to the second round. They'll play 18 holes on the River Ridge Victoria Course, with the top five advancing to the CIF Northern Regional on Oct. 24.

LEADER BOARD
Sienna Scibird-Bishop Diego 37
Grace Hay-Bishop Diego 41
Haylee McGovern- La Reina 42
Hannah Hart- Foothill Tech 43
Sammy Fenton-Foothill Tech 43
Paris White- Foothill Tech 47
Marisa Mancinelli-Bishop Diego 49
Kelly Moore- Foothill Tech 49
Mallory Gault- La Reina 50
Lauren Hehr- Foothill Tech 51
Juliet Parsons- Carpinteria 52
Mikayla Blair- Carpinteria 52
Samantha Saenz- Carpinteria 54
Iliana Esquivel- Carpinteria 57
Tahis Alcantar- Carpinteria 59
Amanda Blair- Carpinteria 60

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

