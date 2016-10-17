Bishop Diego’s Sienna Scibird Leads Tri-Valley League Tourney

Golf

Sienna Scibird of Bishop Diego fired a 1-over par 37 over nine holes to take the first-round lead at the Tri-Valley League Girls Individual Golf Championships on Monday at River Ridge Golf Club's Lake Course.

Scribird, a senior, leads her Bishop teammate, freshman Grace Hay, by four shots.

Juliet Parsons and Mikayla Blair led six Carpinteria golfers into Wednesday's final round with 52s.

Twenty-four golfers advanced to the second round. They'll play 18 holes on the River Ridge Victoria Course, with the top five advancing to the CIF Northern Regional on Oct. 24.

LEADER BOARD

Sienna Scibird-Bishop Diego 37

Grace Hay-Bishop Diego 41

Haylee McGovern- La Reina 42

Hannah Hart- Foothill Tech 43

Sammy Fenton-Foothill Tech 43

Paris White- Foothill Tech 47

Marisa Mancinelli-Bishop Diego 49

Kelly Moore- Foothill Tech 49

Mallory Gault- La Reina 50

Lauren Hehr- Foothill Tech 51

Juliet Parsons- Carpinteria 52

Mikayla Blair- Carpinteria 52

Samantha Saenz- Carpinteria 54

Iliana Esquivel- Carpinteria 57

Tahis Alcantar- Carpinteria 59

Amanda Blair- Carpinteria 60

