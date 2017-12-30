Bishop Diego’s Strong Second Half Key in Win Over Channel Islands

Boys Basketball

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team opened the second half on a 22-3 run, turning what was a close game into a 62-46 blowout of Channel Islands for its first win of the season at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic at Westlake High.

Dylan Streett led the Cardinals (1-3) in scoring with 18 points, while Will Goodwin contributed 17, including five three-pointers. Eight different players scored for Bishop Diego.

Luis Mendez bolstered a strong defensive performance and dished off seven assists.

