Bishop Diego’s Will Goodwin Named All-CIF in Baseball

Baseball

Eight County Players Earn CIF Honors; Santa Maria's Paul Navarro is Division 6 Player of Year

Bishop Diego’s Will Goodwin has been named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Division 7 baseball team.

A three-sport athletic at Bishop, Goodwin led the Cardinals on a run of nine straight wins and a berth in the Division title 7 semifinals.

The junior pitcher and third baseman batted .305 and posted a pitching record of 6-5 with a 1.85 earned run average, 61 strikeouts and only 10 walks in 72 innings.

A total of eight baseball players from Santa Barbara County received All-CIF baseball honors.

In Division 6, Paul Navarro of Santa Maria was named the Player of the Year and Rick Hebert the Coach of the Year after leading the Saints to the championship.

Navarro batted .336 for a Saints team that went 21-11-1 and blanked Moreno Valley 9-0 in the title game.

Two other Santa Maria players were named to the division honor squad: sophomore Tommy Herrera and junior Trevor Garcia. Herrera batted .336 with 13 doubles, two triples, a homer and 18 RBI. Garcia batted .330 with 13 doubles and 16 RBI.

Dunn School slugger Ethan Cloyd, who hit an eye-popping .605 with eight home runs and 29 RBI, also earned Division 6 honors.

Righetti’s Matt Sauer and Alex Castellanos were named to the Division 3 team after leading the Warriors to the final. Sauer, who was picked in the second-round of the Major League First-Player Draft by the New York Yankees, went 9-1 with an ERA of 0.98 and 142 strikeouts. At the plate, he batted .427. Castellanos went 11-0 as a pitcher.

Santa Ynez sophomore Cole Knightly was named to the Division 4 honor squad. He batted .312 and recorded 11 pitching saves and an ERA of 1.02.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.