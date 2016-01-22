Boys Basketball
Bishop Falls Short at Santa Clara
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 22, 2016 | 9:18 p.m.
Bishop Diego dropped a 54-49 Tri-Valley League boys basketball game at Santa Clara on Friday night.
The Cardinals had three players score in double figures, led by Mitchell Cota with 14 points. Dylan Streett had 11 points and Will Goodwin added 10.
Bishop is 5-16 overall and 2-3 Ieague. The Cardinals host Carpinteria on Wednesday.
