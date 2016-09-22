Girls Volleyball
Bishop Falls to Powerful Malibu High
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 22, 2016 | 10:15 p.m.
Bishop Diego dropped a league match at Malibu High School Thursday night in straight sets.
Talia Medal led the Cardinals with 6 kills and Lauren Holsted was a force defensively with 23 digs.
Bishop next plays in the Santa Paula Tournament this weekend.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.