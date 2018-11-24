Bishop Garcia Diego High School Welcomes Students of All Faiths

Nonprofit Q&A

The true spirit of the holiday comes from giving thanks and giving back. Join in on #GivingTuesday by donating to the local nonprofits that work to make Santa Barbara a beautiful place.

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Cristy McNay, Director of Admissions & Advancement at Bishop Garcia Diego High School, to learn more about how the nonprofit is committed to providing a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum, outstanding multimedia arts, excellent athletics, and unique leadership opportunities to students of all faith.

Bishop Garcia Diego High School

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: Bishop García Diego High School is an independent Catholic co-educational secondary school that welcomes students of all faiths and provides them with the spiritual, personal, and intellectual knowledge to meet the enduring challenge of realizing their God-given potential in a multi-cultural society.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: Bishop Diego High School combines the rich heritage of our predecessor schools. In 1914, Dolores School opened a Catholic high school program for girls in downtown Santa Barbara. The school transitioned to the name Notre Dame High School in the early 1920s and became The Santa Barbara Catholic High School, a co-educational secondary school in 1940. In 1959, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles assumed sponsorship of the school, moving it to our present campus and taking California's first bishop, Bishop Francisco García Diego y Moreno, as its patron. In 2005, Bishop Diego High School became an independent Catholic high school.

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: At Bishop Diego, the school leadership, faculty, staff students, and parents model a definite respect for each other. The Core Values provide the standards and guidance to maintain the good order indispensable for the pursuits of spiritual and personal development and intellectual excellence. The Core Values are intended to assist in achieving the delicate and necessary balance between freedom and restraint and are based on learning and meeting the standards and traditions that guide how we relate to each other, our school family, the community at large and the environment. The Bishop Diego community is formed according to the following Core Values:

Respect – We believe that the well-being and dignity of humanity and the stewardship of the environment are important God-given responsibilities. We welcome and treat all people with reverence without regard to race, religion, sexual orientation, political ideology, gender, age, or other physical or personal characteristics. We abide by laws, adhere to established community standards and reflect on our emotions, values, attitudes, motivations, mindsets, and personal attributes as we pursue lives of grace consistent with the Gospel message.

Perseverance – We are steadfast in performing our responsibilities and pursuing our goals with honor, integrity, vigor, and tenacity despite frustrations, mistakes, setbacks, and other obstacles that make our task difficult or seem impossible. We resist temptations and pressures to give up or quit, choosing instead to persist. We adhere to ethical Christian principles even when it is detrimental to our relationships, social standing, careers, or economic well-being. We are accountable for the consequences of our choices and recognize that personal accountability assists us in realizing our God-given potential.

Compassion – We display the trait of empathy by consoling, comforting, calming, supporting, serving and showing mercy to others. We take ownership of our lives and acknowledge our power to choose what we think, say, and do as gracious and charitable members of a multi-cultural society. As a faith-based school, our educational mission is to teach students to respond to their baptismal calling which includes the “giving of oneself” to others. The philosophy of the school incorporates this concept and requires all students, regardless of creed, to perform a minimum of 100 hours of service over four years as a graduation requirement.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: We are funded by 64% cash tuition and 36% donations. The greatest need is for Tuition Assistance, as 65% of the student body receives need-based financial aid, amounting to a total of $1.7 million annually. Additionally, we rely heavily on our Annual Fund campaign to offset the true operational cost per student, which is higher than the published tuition rate.

Q: What is one best kept secret or fun fact about your nonprofit that not everyone knows?

A: Most high schools claim to be “College Prep” and while the term indicates preparation for admission to college, many institutions fail to prepare students for success in college and life beyond. Academics and activities are only a fraction of what our kids need!

At Bishop Diego, we believe high school should not merely be survived, but rather an enriching experience where students learn to thrive. Our graduate profile includes not only outstanding academic achievement, but also the development of character, integrity, and a desire to change the world. The scope of a Bishop Diego education encompasses all aspects of preparation for their next chapter.

Bishop’s innovative blending of a classical education with Catholic theological instruction motivates our students to discover their God-given gifts, their responsibility to serve their communities locally and globally, and a healthy understanding of their value as unique individuals. It’s also important to have fun! These elements incorporate a mind, body, and soul approach that makes a Bishop Diego education unlike any other.

Simply put, getting into college is not enough. University students will not only experience trying academics, but also living on their own for the first time, the demand of deadlines and schedules, and the need to make important, sometimes life-changing decisions with respect to morality and ethics, all without parental oversight. Our kids need “life preparation.” We believe Bishop Diego provides this priceless gift.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: It would be impossible to pick just one! For many graduates, Bishop Diego was a place that provided the support they needed to not just survive high school, but to thrive while here. We are told that Bishop is a safe place that challenges students to step outside of their comfort zones and to work hard to become the best version of themselves. Graduates continually return to tell us how prepared they were for college - academically, spiritually, and emotionally. Because Bishop is a close-knit family, each and every student is celebrated as a unique individual who knows they are loved and accepted. Whether it is the student accepted to a top film school or an Ivy League, Bishop students have the confidence to be successful in whatever they choose.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: Funding is the primary obstacle all non-profits face. We have chosen to maintain and build heartfelt, values-based relationships with our community and donors by sharing our students' and graduates stories. These stories inspire others to be a part of Bishop's legacy through donations to our Annual Fund, Adopt-a-Student program, Performing Arts, Athletics programs, technology improvements, and the Endowment. We want to make sure our donors know that the success of our students is also their success. Whether it is achieving admission to an Ivy League school, serving the poor around the globe, or building a business that provides jobs and services for others, the legacies of our benefactors live on through our graduates and their actions. Their successes would not be possible without the generosity of our donors.

Q: What types of fundraisers and/or programs does your nonprofit run?

A: Fundraisers: The Fund for Bishop Diego, Giving Tuesday, Cardinal Event, Gala & Auction, Golf Tournament, Endowment - Programs: No-cost tutoring for local elementary and middle school students

Q: How does the work of your nonprofit get communicated to the public?

A: Our students, graduates, parents, and staff are the best representatives of our school and model our core values each and every day. While fully expressing the intangible gifts of a Bishop Diego education can be difficult, sharing our stories, student successes, and student outcomes through community service, in passing, or even in the media are the most successful ways that Bishop Diego is shared with others. While we are a small school, our graduates make a big impact, both locally and globally.

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: Our short-term goals are to expand the reach of Bishop Diego's impact on youth, continue to build enrollment, support the advancement of technology on campus, increase awareness of our STEAM Society, Multimedia and Performing Arts programs, and provide state-of-the-art equipment for our classrooms and athletic teams. Our long-term goals are to provide even more students with tuition assistance and to build our endowment to solidify Bishop Diego's next century of Catholic education in Santa Barbara.

