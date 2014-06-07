Bishop Diego High Graduates Take Their Place in School’s History Books

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]
Seniors from Bishop Garcia Diego High School celebrated commencement Saturday morning in the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, drawing a crowd of family, friends and even curious tourists.
Bishop Diego held an Encaenia, a ceremony of dedication of the school, earlier this week and celebrated students at an awards presentation.
The Catholic high school, with about 265 students, is located at 4000 La Colina Road in Santa Barbara.
