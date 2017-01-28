Bishop Girls Strong Second Half Key in Victory

Girls Basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team took down Frontier League opponent Thacher on Saturday, 46-32.

Kylie Koeper and Natalie Whiting each scored 16 for the Cardinals (10-10, 8-2), who rallied from a 16-20 halftime deficit to win by 14.

The Cardinals had lost to Thacher twice this season, and coach Jeff Burich was excited about his team's second half dominance.

"It was the best half we have played all year," exclaimed Burich.

The Cardinals travel south to take on Nordhoff on Tuesday in their next action.

