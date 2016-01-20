Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:12 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Football

Bishop, Lompoc, St. Joseph Players Earn All-CIF Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 20, 2016 | 2:11 p.m.

Division semifinalist Bishop Diego along with St. Joseph and Lompoc each landed three players on the All-CIF Northern Division football team.

The Cardinals, who went 12-1, won the Tri-Valley League championship and knocked out large public schools Newbury Park and Palmdale in the playoffs before falling to eventual champion Camarillo, landed running back Michael Soracco and wingback AV Bennett on the offensive unit and linebacker Matt Shotwell on the defensive team. All three players are seniors.

A total of 40 players (20 offense, 20 defense) were picked to the squad.

[Scroll down to see the All-CIF Football Teams]

From Los Padres League champion Lompoc (10-2), senior quarterback Torey Sims, senior linebacker Chris Green and sophomore defensive back/linebacker Toa Taua made the honor squad.

The players honored from St. Joseph (9-3) are senior wide receiver C.J. Cole, senior offensive lineman Ben Rantz and senior punter Blake Jaekels.

Camarillo quarterback Jake Constantine was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Thousand Oaks defensive back Kevin Howell was the Defensive Player of the Year. Jack Willard of Camarillo was honored as the division's top coach.

In the Western Division, which includes the Channel League schools, there were no local players named All CIF.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

2015 Football All CIF Football Teams

