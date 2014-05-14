Bishop Patricia Fresen Discusses ‘Women in the Church: The Next 10 Years’

On Monday, the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara welcomed guest lecturer Bishop Patricia Fresen, D.Th., RCWP, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara.

Fresen is an ordained priest and bishop in the international movement known as Roman Catholic Womenpriests.

In her talk, “Mission: Women in Priestly Service in the Catholic Church — Will the Next 10 Years Bring About Change?” Fresen shared her vision of the role of women in the Catholic Church during the next 10 years and explored the question: Will women achieve equality in the church?

Over 100 guests attended and participated in the discussion of the history of the RCWP community, the controversy surrounding the beginnings of the movement, issues of equality, the stance of Pope Francis, and alienation due to actively taking a stand for women's justice in the church.

Fresen received her docotorate in theology and taught in the seminary and University of South Africa. She has been involved in the Womenpriests movement since 2003. As Bishop, Fresen was influential in the beginning of the movement in the United States and Canada.

The event was co-sponsored by the Philosophy Department at SBCC and Call to Action of Los Angeles. This activity is not part of nor endorsed by Santa Barbara City College.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes.