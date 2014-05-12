Bishop Patricia Fresen to Speak Monday on ‘Women in the Church: The Next 10 Years’

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara invites the community to meet and hear from guest lecturer Bishop Patricia Fresen, D.Th., RCWP, this Monday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Santa Barbara.

The presentation, titled "Mission: Women in Priestly Service in the Catholic Church; Will the Next 10 Years Bring About Change?," is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with a question-and-answer session at 7:45 p.m. A reception will follow, and information tables will be available.

Fresen is an ordained priest and bishop in the international movement known as Roman Catholic Womenpriests.

She will give a short history of the RCWP community, the controversy surrounding the beginnings of the movement, and how the women priests’ movement has continued to grow from seven women in 2002 to 180 women worldwide today. She will discuss the issues of equality, the stance of Pope Francis and alienation due to scandals.

Fresen will share her vision of the role of women in the Catholic during the next 10 years and explore the question: Will women achieve equality in the church?

She received her doctorate in theology and taught in the Seminary and University in South Africa. She has been involved in the Womenpriests movement since 2003. As Bishop, Fresen was influential in the beginning of the movement in the U.S. and Canada, where it is flourishing.

The event is co-sponsored by Philosophy Department of Santa Barbara City College and Call to Action of Los Angeles. (This activity is not part of, nor endorsed by, Santa Barbara City College.)

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes.