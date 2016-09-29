Bishop Plays Tough But Loses Tiebreaker

Tennis

The Bishop Diego girls tennis team played to a 9-9 set tie against Frontier League rival Nordhoff, but lost by virtue of a games-won tiebreaker (61-70).

In singles, Ellee Braniff continued her solid season, sweeping 3 sets 6-3, 6-0, 6-3.

"Ellee’s game is looking stronger everyday," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman. "Her hard work this week on placement and strategy worked well for her today."

In doubles, Taylor Woodward and Kate Benzian played No. 1 and swept, as did Josie Huang and Angie Garcia.

"Though we lost in the overall tally today, I am so proud of each of the girls," commented Hapeman.

With the loss, Bishop falls to 1-5 on the season.

