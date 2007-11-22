Bishop Ranch Proud of its Past but Looking Forward to its Future

{mosimage}On a quest for a vision of what it might become, Bishop Ranch is asking for your input. One way or another, the result will have a major impact on the city of Goleta.

You might not know about Bishop Ranch but if you have any reason to visit western Goleta — be it to go to Dos Pueblos High, Ellwood Mesa or Camino Real Marketplace — you’ve seen it. It’s that wide expanse of rolling terrain punctuated by trees and a small white house on your right as you exit northbound Highway 101 on Storke/Glen Annie Road.

It’s also in the middle of a big drive for development by Encino-based developer Michael Keston, a move cheered by housing advocates and the business community worried about retaining their commuting workers and decried by conservationists and slow-growth proponents who worry about its bird and butterfly habitats and the potential for increased traffic snarls on local streets.

Under the leadership of J. Michael Nolte, a one-time area resident and general manager for Bishop Ranch 2000 LLC, Keston's Vision For Bishop Ranch has been gathering local input from the community on the possible future of the 240-acre property. Four sessions have been held so far, with attendance each time at around 100 people.

"The purpose of the eight meetings is to cover every aspect of the Bishop Ranch in the sense that if Bishop Ranch is developed you need to have all of this information," said Nolte. "If we have this information then maybe we can come to a consensus on what ought to be here."

To that end, the project’s working group has been engaged in several meetings designed to "shape the future of Goleta" by suggesting the kind of development that might best satisfy the developer, housing proponents, and maybe even those who object to any building on the property at all.