Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:18 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Bishop Scores!

A chance encounter is a reminder that all of us have the brightest of futures.

By Randy Weiss | December 15, 2007 | 8:41 p.m.

{mosimage}

Making the CIF football finals was huge for Bishop Diego High and the Santa Barbara community. Principal and padre, Father Tom Elewaut, gave his blessing for a Friday pre-game campus rally for the Catholic school’s 306-student body.

Eight sheet cakes collectively spelled G-O-O-D (chocolate) L-U-C-K (vanilla). ESPN SportsCenter-themed music blasted from our sound system. With the help of some work buddies, we tossed out Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Bank travel blankets, hats, hackey sacks and Nerf footballs.

Within 10 minutes, everything was gone, except for some hats and one last travel blanket kept for future reordering — the best assurance of getting the same exact product.

As we finished cleaning up, one student approached in his bright red Bishop Cardinals shirt. I went for broke. The conversation went like this:

Him: Excuse me, but do you have any more blankets left, please?{mosimage}

Me: Only if your name is Kenny.

Him: You know me?

Me: Yes, you’re famous. We actually met awhile back.

Him: You have a good memory.

I never would have expected him to remember our brief encounter months ago at a Channel City Club luncheon where Stedman Graham (yes, as in Oprah) spoke on diversity. Kenny was a last-minute guest at our table — the lone teen among nine others, average age 60-plus. He quickly became the focal point of all table conversation.

Poised and polite beyond his young years, he shared his background and his dreams, patiently answering the barrage of questions fired his way. I marveled at this incredible young man who had success written all over him.

I’m not sure if seeing him again was some sort of divine intervention, but I do know he was now looking sharp in his new blue hat … and traveling with my very last blanket.

It took Bishop’s miracle season and 306 kids like Kenny to remind us that our bright future is all around us every day.  Our thanks, congratulations and “hats off” to all of them for leading the charge …

Randy Weiss is investor and community relations vice president at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 