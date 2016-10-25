Bishop Sweeps Thacher in League Finale

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team swept Thacher on Tuesday in its final match in the Tri-Valley League, 25-19, 25-10, 25-17.

Strong contributions from all over led Bishop to victory. "Passing was the key as our back row really allowed us to run our offense," said coach John Sener.

Marynichole Ramirez led the Cardinals defensively with 16 digs. Outside hitters Talia Medel and Lauren Holsted notched seven kills each to pace the offense.

Junior Anna Coronado ran off nine straight points from the service line to close out the second set.

Bishop now awaits the CIF playoff pairings, which will be released on Friday.

