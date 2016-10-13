Bishop Diego Volleyball Sweeps Carpinteria

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team took down rival Carpinteria with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 sweep Thursday at Carpinteria.

"We showed up focused and ready to play," said Bishop coach John Sener.

Lauren Holsted paced the Cardinals with a double-double of 16 kills and 16 digs, and three aces. Adrianna Kowblansky added 7 kills. Setter Kylie Koeper dished out 39 assists and Evie Coronado was a force at the net.

"This was a big win for these kids tonight," Sener said

"Bishop's defense was excellent; it was too much to handle for us," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia.

Carina Porter notched 7 kills for the Warriors and Gabriela Rigonati added 5.

Middle blocker Shaya Alexander ended the night with 5 blocks 3 kills.

With the victory, Bishop improved to 6-3 in the Frontier League and 9-9 overall.

Carpinteria fell to 8-5 and 8-2 in the Frontier League.

