Boys Basketball

Late-Game Shooting Helps Bishop Diego Beat Santa Paula

Goodwin pops in six threes for 28 points

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | February 8, 2018 | 10:50 p.m.

Will Goodwin's high-arching three-point form kicked into force in a timely manner on Thursday, as Bishop Diego pulled out a 60-48 win at Santa Paula. 

The senior finished with 28 points, draining six three-pointers on the way. Isaiah Veal added 10 and Edgar Perez chipped in seven and played tight on-ball defense to help spoil Santa Paula's senior night. 

"I felt we could've played better but give credit to those guys," Bishop coach James Coronado said. He added that the Santa Paula players "weren't going to roll over for us. After our team got tough on the defensive end we got back to our brand of basketball." 

Julio Prado led Santa Paula with 12 and Andrew Hernandez added 10. 

Bishop Diego (11-6, 10-2) finishes its season Friday night at Malibu. 

