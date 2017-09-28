Bishop Wins Homecoming Match Against Fillmore

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team took down Frontier League opponent Fillmore on Thursday in four sets, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.
While head coach John Sener commented the team played a bit erratically in the first set due to homecoming distraction, he also praised the play of middles Jordan Falconer and Tiana Molonoy.
The Cardinals improved to 5-1 in league play and host Thacher on Tuesday.
— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.