Bishop’s Bennett, Shotwell Earn All-State Honors

Bishop Diego seniors Matt Shotwell and AV Bennett were named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Football Team for Small Schools.

Bishop Diego was one of five schools to have two players named to the All-State Team.

Shotwell, an All-CIF-Southern Section Northern Division (Division 3) linebacker, made the first-team defense. Bennett earned All-State first-team honors as a multi-purpose player. The Cardinals’ slotback, defensive back and kick-punt returner was an All-CIF-SS utility player.

The players join their coach Tom Crawford as Cal-Hi Sports honorees. Crawford was named the State Coach of the Year for Small Schools.

Bishop Diego, a school of 250 students, had an amazing season. The Cardinals went 12-1, won the Tri-Valley League title, knocked off two large public schools in the Northern Division playoffs and advanced to the division semifinals, falling to eventual champion and state runner-up Camarillo.

