Bishop’s Dylan Streett, Will Goodwin, Carpinteria’s Chris Ramirez On All-TVL First Team

Bishop Diego seniors Dylan Streett and Will Goodwin and Carpinteria junior Chris Ramirez were named to the All Tri-Valley League boys basketball first team.
ALL TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE BOYS BASKETBALL
MVP
Kai Rojas, St. Bonaventure, 11
Coaches of the Year
Pat Frank, St. Bonaventure; Richard Harris, Malibu
First Team
School Position Name Grade
St. Bonaventure PG Mikey Hinkle, 11
Malibu G Corey Cofield II, 9
Bishop Diego G/F Dylan Streett, 12
Santa Clara PG Ivan Barocio, 11
Carpinteria PG Chris Ramirez, 11
Nordhoff G Trevor Solano, 12
St. Bonaventure F Zach Kenney, 12
Malibu G Jake Hughes, 12
Bishop Diego F Will Goodwin, 12
Santa Clara G Chris Mack, 10
Second Team
St. Bonaventure F/C Jordan Butler, 11
Malibu PG Anthony Chandrasena, 12
Bishop Diego G Luis Mendez, 12
Santa Clara G D'Angelo Qualls, 12
Carpinteria SG Noah Nuño, 11
Nordhoff C Ian Perkins, 12
Santa Paula F Julio Prado, 12
Malibu C Canaan Wilson, 12
Malibu G Dylan Hicks, 12
Bishop Diego G Isaiah Veal, 12
Honorable Mention
Bishop Diego: F Andrew Ziehl, 12; G Nick Martel, 12; G Edgar Perez, 12
Carpinteria: F Terrell Richardson, 12; F Dom Sturdivan, 12