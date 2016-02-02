Bishop’s Harris Named to All-State Sophomores Team

Football

Bishop Diego standout John Harris has been named one of the best sophomore football players in the state.

Cal-Hi Sports selected Harris to the second-team of its All-State Sophomores Team.

The 6-2, 195-pound Harris was picked to the second-team defense, but he was an impact player on both sides of the ball for the 12-1 Cardinals. On defense, he recorded 55 tackles, including 33 solos. As a running back, he gained 620 yards on just 63 carries and scored eight touchdowns, caught 10 passes for 210 yards and three scores.

Lompoc running back/linebacker Toa Taua and Newbury Park quarterback Cameron Rising were selected First Team Multi-Purpose on the All-State Sophomores Team.

Harris is the third player from the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinalists to receive All-State honors. Seniors AV Bennett (multi-puprose) and Matt Shotwell (defense) were Cal-Hi All-State first team choices in the Small Schools Division.

Shotwell will be signing a letter of intent with Cal Poly while Bennett continues to consider college offers.

“Each of these student-athletes deserve the recognition of All-State as they are special athletes and even better people,” Bishop coach Tom Crawford said. “ We are proud to have been able to coach Matt and AV and are excited to see them continue their careers. Their leadership and ability to make things happen will be missed. And, we are fortunate to have someone like John returning. He has D1 level potential and his selection as one of only about 50 sophomores in the entire state says it all.”

