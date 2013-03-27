Bizarre Details of Alleged Hate Crime Emerge at Preliminary Hearing

Michael John Stinchfield has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony charges, including assault to commit rape, in attacks on two gay women

The sordid details of what prosecutors are calling a hate crime — an incident involving two gay women who reported being brutally beaten and sexually assaulted in a downtown Santa Barbara home last year — emerged Tuesday in Superior Court.

Several Santa Barbara police officers took the witness stand during the preliminary hearing for Michael John Stinchfield, 55, who has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony charges, including assault to commit rape and false imprisonment, stemming from the violent encounter last November.

Officers were dispatched to Stinchfield’s home on the 1700 block of Garden Street just before 5 a.m. Nov. 2 to a report of a disturbance in progress.

When they arrived, two women were seen running out of the house, one of whom was screaming, and both had visible injuries, according to police.

The women told officers that Stinchfield attacked them with a bat, held them against their will for several hours, and sexually assaulted them.

Stinchfield was taken into custody at the scene, and later booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he has been held without bail ever since.

Prosecutors have charged him with assault with intent to commit rape, sexual battery by restraint, dissuading a witness by force or threat, criminal threats, false imprisonment by violence, and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury with a weapon.

He allegedly beat both women with a bat and one of them with a guitar strap.

Stinchfield also faces special allegations of a hate crime based on sexual orientation.

Deputy District Attorney Ben Ladinig referred to the women by their first names during the case Tuesday, but asked that reporters only refer to them as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 for their privacy.

A handful of police officers took the stand Tuesday, and recounted interviews with the women, a neighbor who was home at the time of the incident, and Stinchfield himself.

Sgt. Bryan Jensen testified that he was called to the station that morning to assist Det. Michael Claytor, who also testified Tuesday.

Jensen said he noticed that Jane Doe 1 had “some obvious injuries to her face,” and said she had been beaten with a baseball bat about 50 to 60 times over the course of four hours at Stinchfield’s home.

Photos were shown of the woman’s face, which was badly swollen and bruised.

Jensen’s testimony connected some of the missing pieces about how the women knew Stinchfield in the first place.

Jane Doe 1 said she first met Stinchfield in October of last year, after she had been skateboarding downtown and he had cut her off in his truck.

After confronting him, the pair began talking, and eventually agreed to go out and have a drink together, Jane Doe 1 told Jensen.

The pair had drinks at his home, and then picked up the woman’s girlfriend on the way to Stinchfield’s State Street Bar. At some point, Jensen said, Stinchfield had shoved the woman against the bar, injuring her back.

The pair didn’t see Stinchfield again until Nov. 1, when they were walking through Alice Keck Park and he drove by in a new Camaro.



He asked if the two women wanted to go to his house “because he had a guitar he wanted to show them,” Jensen said.

Alcohol was consumed back at the home, and the trio eventually ended up in Stinchfield’s hot tub for about 40 minutes before the women decided it was time to leave.

That’s when “it turned into a (expletive) kidnapping rape party,” the woman told Jensen.

As the women were changing in an upstairs bathroom, they told Jensen, Stinchfield burst in with a baseball bat, striking the women dozens of times over two hours.

Stinchfield then allegedly ordered the women into the living room, where he said he would kill them if they didn’t perform sexual acts on him.

Stinchfield ordered the women to touch his genitals, and “they felt like they had to in order to survive,” Jensen said.

The women’s sexual orientation appeared to be a key factor in Stinchfield’s aggression, Jensen said.

Jane Doe 1 told investigators she is gay and was in a relationship with other woman, and that Stinchfield had made derogatory remarks like “faggot” and “dyke,” and was aggressive towards her in front of the other woman.

“He had made comments like, “She wants a real man” and “why are you taking women from me?” Jensen said.

Claytor testified that after Jane Doe 1 had gone to the restroom earlier in the evening, Stinchfield kissed the other woman’s forehead.

When Stinchfield cornered the women in the bathroom, he “seemed to have focused his aggression on Jane Doe 1,” Claytor said.

When the women later tried to get off of the couch, he “threatened to beat their heads in with the bat.”

Stinchfield also retrieved a kitchen knife and was threatening the women with that weapon as well, Claytor said, when the doorbell rang, as well as the home’s phone, both initiated by police.

Stinchfield told the women to be quiet as he answered, but the women were able to flee the home.

Officer Charles Venable testified that he responded to the scene, and saw two females running from the residence.

“They appeared to frantic, they were screaming,” he said. “They ran right by me like I wasn’t there.”

Venable said that Stinchfield was standing on the other side of the home’s fence, listening to the statements the women were giving and issuing denials.

He also denied knowing who they were, Venable said.

Stinchfield’s attorney, Steve Balash, asked Venable to describe Stinchfield’s demeanor when he first responded outside.

“The statements he was making didn’t seem to make sense to me at the time,” Venable said.

Officer Scott Klacking interviewed on of Stinchfield’s neighbors, who said he heard voices outside starting at about 1:30 a.m. At first, it just sounded like people talking, the neighbor reported.

Then he heard the tone change.

“[The neighbor] heard a male mention that he wanted to have sex with the females,” Klacking recalled, and when the girls said no, the man responded in an angry tone, “I’m going to [expletive} you both” and “that they were not going anywhere,” followed by screams and destructive noises.

Officer Thomas Eccles testified that Stinchfield’s son had previously received death threats from his father via voicemail, and his son said he felt his father was having psychological problems.

At the end of the preliminary hearing, Judge Clifford Anderson will determine if there is enough evidence for the case to merit a full trial.

The hearing is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and is expected to wrap up later in the day.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .