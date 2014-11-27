Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: 20-Somethings Open Barbareño Restaurant in Downtown Santa Barbara

Santa Maria Inn hires Jean-luc Garon as general manager, ShipHawk launches new shipping tools and Cotton On opens in Santa Maria Town Center

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 27, 2014 | 8:53 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The fact that 25-year-old Julian Martinez is now part owner of a restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara hasn’t quite sunk in, but five-star Yelp reviews have helped put the change in perspective.

Striving to serve plates typifying local cuisine, the Santa Barbara native opened Barbareño at 205 W. Canon Perdido St. about a month ago with business partner and college friend Jesse Gaddy, the 24-year-old restaurant general manager.

“It’s all a new spin on it,” said Martinez, who serves as head chef. “We want to be approachable.”

Three other enterprising 20-somethings have pitched in, helping the pair remodel the space at the corner of De la Vina Street, building a wine bar, expanding the kitchen and making other updates to the restaurant that used to house D’Vine Café until it closed after 10 years last April.

Martinez, who is the son of Deckers Outdoor Corp. CEO Angel Martinez, said he and Gaddy had been toying with the idea of opening a California-style bistro for more than a year, after both had graduated from Claremont College near Los Angeles — Martinez with a business degree — and Martinez had spent some time working in San Francisco kitchens.

Barbareño serves only local beer and wine and is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday, although Martinez hopes to extend that to lunch in two months, and possibly even brunch further down the road.

Santa Maria Inn Hires New General Manager

The Santa Maria Inn has hired hospitality veteran Jean-luc Garon as its new general manager, a position he currently has at the Radisson Santa Maria.

Garon has been in the hotel industry for 27 years since moving to the United States from his native France in 1987.

Garon has worked at the Hotel Sofitel in Houston, Capistrano’s Restaurant and Catering in the Mandalay Beach Resort Embassy Suite Hotel in Oxnard, as food and beverage director for Boykin Hospitality in Oxnard and at the Radisson Berkeley Marina Hotel in Berkley.

Over the years, the Santa Maria Inn, which opened on May 16, 1917, has hosted several Hollywood celebrities and a U.S. president.

ShipHawk Launches New Shipping Tools

Santa Barbara-based ShipHawk, a tech startup dedicated to connecting the dots for shippers everywhere, this week announced it has enhanced both its APIs and platform to change how auction providers approach shipping.

Auction platforms can now queue, group and ship items uniquely tied to individual lots and auctions. ShipHawk’s APIs can be configured to navigate both pickup processes, inventory control and shipment tracking to ensure that items are delivered to customers safely, efficiently and at a price they can trust.

Cotton On Opens in Santa Maria

Australian brand Cotton On has opened at the Santa Maria Town Center

Cotton On carries collections that incorporate global trends in ladies’ and men’s wear, with more than 800 stores in seven countries and scattered across five continents.

The brand’s core items best suit shoppers ages 16 to 30, but also have offerings for those who fall off the range.

Jim Glines Retires from Community Bank of Santa Maria

Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced that James Glines plans to retire as chief executive officer on Dec. 31.

Glines, a co-founder and original president and CEO of the bank when it opened March 1, 2001, will remain active as chairman of the bank board, effective Jan. 1.

The bank’s current chairman of the board, William Hares, another co-founder, will retire Dec. 31. He will continue to serve on the bank’s board of directors as chairman emeritus and chairman of the executive committee.

Current bank president and COO Janet Silveria will be appointed CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

