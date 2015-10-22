BizHawk: Five & 1/4 Wine Bar Opens at Pacific Crepes in Santa Barbara

Advice

Caffe Primo to open Monday, CI Jets expands service to Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Community Bank hires new manager

A new wine bar called Five & 1/4 — pronounced five and a quarter — has opened at Pacific Crepes in downtown Santa Barbara.

The restaurant that’s been at 705 Anacapa St. for 18 years stopped serving dinner three months ago, which got Jeremy Bohrer and Sayward Rebhal thinking of ways to help their neighbor, Pacific Crepes owner Yvan Morin, use the space after 3 p.m.

Bohrer is a wine industry veteran, and the couple owns nearby Still, a shop for barware and cocktail ingredients they opened about a year ago at 37 E. Ortega St.

“Why not do an Old World wine bar?” he said this week, the sixth it has been open. “It’s fun because it’s different.”

The new wine bistro opens as a collaboration between the two businesses at 5:15 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and closes at 10 p.m. — hence the name.

Creating a casual atmosphere with wine by the glass made anywhere but the U.S., Five & 1/4 offers wines from Italy, Lebanon, France and more in one of three categories: “safer,” “stranger” and “geeky” for the more adventurous palates.

The bistro also boasts a small rotating menu of seasonal fare from the farmers market, with salads, marinated olives and pancakes on the current list.

Bohrer said everything is reasonably priced, down to a Five & 1/4 red or white table wine that costs — you guessed it — $5.25 per glass.

Caffe Primo to Open Monday

Caffe Primo is slated to open Monday in the former Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro location at 516 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Caffe Primo is part of a larger Southern California-based brand, which launched in 2004 on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood and has since grown to four area locations.

Six more are set to open this year and the next in Santa Barbara, Woodland Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Each Caffe Primo location has a local twist but the same emphasis on a barista bar, oyster bar and a menu of breakfast food, salads, sandwiches, pizza and more.

CI Jets Expands into Santa Barbara

CI Jets, which is a division of Camarillo-based Channel Islands Aviation, has expanded its charter jet business into the Santa Barbara market.

The company will operate from the Santa Barbara Airport 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and include a CJ2 airplane in Santa Barbara.

CI Jets also offers aircraft maintenance services, mentor pilots for owner-flown aircraft and jet brokerage services.

The family-owned Channel Islands Aviation was established in 1976 to fly private charter aircraft to the Channel Islands.

Bank Hires Relationship Manager

Santa Barbara Community Bank, a division of Ojai Community Bank, has hired Ale Ortega-Botello as senior relationship manager.

In that role, Ortega-Botello will be responsible for creating new business relationships, finding creative financial solutions and helping customers meet their financial goals.

Ortega-Botello has held leadership roles at banking institutions throughout the county during her 30 years of service in the industry.

Courtney Ladin Pops Up in Funk Zone

The Santa Barbara Wine Collective will present a pop-up brunch with Nuance Chef Courtney Ladin this Sunday.

The Collective at 131 Anacapa St. will offer an opportunity for the public to meet Ladin and taste some of her signature globally inspired dishes during a four-course brunch paired with wines from the collective.

The Sunday Pop-Up Brunch costs $67.46 and is all inclusive. Reservations may be made online at Eventbrite here or by calling the Collective at 805.456.2700.

Impact Hub Launches Fundraising Campaign

Impact Hub Santa Barbara, a new entrepreneurial center in downtown Santa Barbara, launched an IndieGoGo campaign this week seeking $50,000 for construction at its 1117 State St. location, which is set to open in December.

The fundraising campaign lasts through Dec. 10.

Impact Hub Santa Barbara will be the fifth location in California and the 16th in the United States, with each independently and locally owned.

Contributors to the IndieGoGo campaign will be awarded with a variety of incentives based on donation level, ranging from inclusion on a picture wall in the building to co-working and meeting space access.

Donations will go specifically toward procuring locally built furniture for the co-working areas, completing a kitchen, building out offices, and creating a space for community events and classes.

The group will open its doors for a public preview on Nov. 5 as part of the Downtown Santa Barbara 1st Thursday event, offering tours of the facilities.

